कांग्रेस ने भ्रष्टाचार मामले में केजरीवाल के मंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को जेल की सजा देने की मांग की

By Rakesh Raman

कांग्रेस पार्टी की दिल्ली इकाई ने दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री (सीएम) मनीष सिसोदिया – जो सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल की आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) से संबंधित हैं- के लिए जेल की सजा की मांग को लेकर आज (23 जुलाई) को बड़े पैमाने पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।

दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल (एलजी) विनय सक्सेना ने 22 जुलाई को केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) से सिसोदिया के शराब माफिया के साथ गुप्त संबंधों की जांच करने को कहा, जिसके कारण शहर में शराब की दुकान के लाइसेंस की बिक्री में बड़े पैमाने पर भ्रष्टाचार हुआ।

भ्रष्टाचार की जांच के आदेश से नाराज केजरीवाल और उनके आप के साथी सिसोदिया के निर्दोष होने का झूठा दावा करने के लिए कई वीडियो और टीवी शो में कट्टरता से दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

लेकिन आप के इन सदस्यों में से कोई भी यह बताने के लिए एक भी तर्क नहीं दे सका कि सिसोदिया अपराध में शामिल नहीं था। जब उनसे सिसोदिया द्वारा किए गए करोड़ों रुपये के भ्रष्टाचार के बारे में पूछा जाता है, तो वे दिल्ली के स्कूलों और मोहल्ला क्लीनिकों के बारे में मूर्खतापूर्ण बातें करने लगते हैं।

हालांकि दिल्ली के स्कूलों और मोहल्ला क्लीनिकों की हालत बहुत खराब है, केजरीवाल गुट अक्सर स्कूलों और सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों – जिसे मोहल्ला क्लीनिक कहा जाता है – के लिए आप के काम के बारे में खुलेआम झूठ बोलता है।

अब कांग्रेस और अन्य ईमानदार नागरिक केजरीवाल से सिसोदिया को अपनी सरकार से बाहर करने का आग्रह कर रहे हैं। कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता – जो अक्सर केवल ट्विटर पर काम करते हैं – आश्चर्यजनक रूप से यह दावा करने के लिए सड़कों पर आ गए हैं कि केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया दोनों भ्रष्ट हैं, क्योंकि आप सदस्य भ्रष्टाचार के कई मामलों का सामना कर रहे हैं।

ट्विटर हैशटैग #भ्रष्ट_केजरीवाल_का_भ्रष्ट_ मंत्री (भ्रष्ट केजरीवाल के भ्रष्ट मंत्री) के साथ, कांग्रेस ने दिल्ली में आप कार्यालय के सामने अपने आक्रामक विरोध के बारे में ट्वीट्स की एक श्रृंखला जारी की।

जिस तरह से केजरीवाल सरकार में भ्रष्टाचार का पर्दाफाश हो रहा है, उससे लगता है कि उनकी आप के सभी नेता भ्रष्ट हैं। केजरीवाल सरकार में मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन गंभीर आर्थिक अपराध करने के आरोप में पहले से ही जेल में हैं।

यह उम्मीद की जाती है कि सिसोदिया – और संभवतः केजरीवाल को भी – जल्द ही जेल में डाल दिया जाएगा ताकि दिल्ली के लोग भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त वातावरण में रह सकें।

English Version of the Report

Congress Demands Jail Term for Kejriwal’s Minister Manish Sisodia in Corruption Case

The Delhi unit of Congress party held a massive protest today (July 23) to demand jail sentence for the deputy chief minister (CM) of Delhi Manish Sisodia who belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Saxena on July 22 asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe Sisodia’s surreptitious links with the liquor mafia that led to massive corruption in the sale of liquor shop licences in the city.

Irked by the order for corruption investigation, Kejriwal and his AAP accomplices have been fanatically appearing on multiple video and TV shows to falsely claim that Sisodia is innocent.

But none of these AAP members could offer even a single argument to suggest that Sisodia was not involved in the crime. When they are asked about the corruption worth crores of rupees committed by Sisodia, they start talking foolishly about Delhi’s schools and Mohalla Clinics.

Although Delhi’s schools as well as Mohalla Clinics are in a terrible state, the Kejriwal clique often tells blatant lies about the AAP’s work for schools and the community health centers called Mohalla Clinics.

Now Congress and other honest citizens are urging Kejriwal to throw out Sisodia from his government. Congress workers – who often operate on Twitter only – have surprisingly come on the streets to claim that both Kejriwal and Sisodia are corrupt, as the AAP members are facing multiple corruption cases.

With the Twitter hashtag #भ्रष्ट_केजरीवाल_का_भ्रष्ट_मंत्री (corrupt minister of corrupt Kejriwal), Congress released a series of tweets about its aggressive protests in front of the AAP office in Delhi.

The way corruption in the Kejriwal government is getting exposed, it appears that all the politicians in his AAP are corrupt. Satyendar Jain, a minister in the Kejriwal government, is already in jail for committing serious financial crimes.

It is expected that Sisodia – and possibly Kejriwal also – will soon be jailed so that people of Delhi could live in a corruption-free environment.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.