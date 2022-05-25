नरेंद्र मोदी, न जाओ बाहर अपना देश छोड़ कर

While social and economic unrest is persisting in India, the jet-setting prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi keeps going on aimless foreign tours frequently. So, here’s what I suggest.

नरेंद्र मोदी, न जाओ बाहर अपना देश छोड़ कर

मोदी ओ मोदी

क्या कर रहे हो तुम यार

अपने देश से करो कुछ तो प्यार

न जाओ विदेश बार बार |

विदेशोँ की सैर करते करते

तुम्हारे तो आ गए अच्छे दिन

यहाँ कड़की की हालत में

कैसे रहें तुम्हारे बिन

अरे मोदी हमारा भी करो बेड़ा पार

न जाओ विदेश बार बार |

यहाँ महंगाई का है पूरा जोर

गली गली में भरे हैं चोर

तुम तो कर रहे हो विदेशोँ में एैश

हमारा खत्म हो गया है कैश

तुम घूमते रहोगे तो कौन चलाएगा सरकार

न जाओ विदेश बार बार |

अगर तुमने बाहर ही जाना था

घूमना, पीना, खाना था

क्या वो बना रहेगा तुम्हारा तुच्छ सन्तरी

जयशंकर के भी कुछ विदेशी चक्र लगवाओ यार

न जाओ विदेश बार बार |

क्योँकि भारत पिछड़ा देश है

तुम्हे अच्छा लगता विदेश है

इसलिए मोदी तुम भाग जाते हो वहां

भूल जाते हो क्या हो रहा है यहाँ

हमारी तरह तुम भी करो भारत से प्यार

न जाओ विदेश बार बार |

मोदी अगर तुम्हे भारत से नफरत है

तो भारत को बनाओ उतना महान

जितना अमरीका, चीन और जापान

फिर तुम यहाँ टिक कर बैठ पाओगे

बाहर जाने की जिद न लगाओगे

तब तुम करोगे भारत से प्यार

न जाओ विदेश बार बार |

मोदी ओ मोदी अपने देश से करो कुछ तो प्यार

न जाओ विदेश बार बार

न जाओ विदेश बार बार

सुन रहे हो न यार ?

राकेश रमन

[ Also Read: Modi Must Release Details of His Picnic in Europe ]

[ With Grammatical Mistakes, Jaishankar Claims Slavery Means Confidence in Modi Regime ]

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email