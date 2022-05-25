Narendra Modi departs for Delhi from Paris on June 03, 2017. Photo: Press Information Bureau (file photo)
Asia Pacific Latest World 

नरेंद्र मोदी, न जाओ बाहर अपना देश छोड़ कर

RMN News , ,

Narendra Modi departs for Delhi from Paris on June 03, 2017. Photo: Press Information Bureau (file photo)
Narendra Modi departs for Delhi from Paris on June 03, 2017. Photo: Press Information Bureau (file photo)

नरेंद्र मोदी, न जाओ बाहर अपना देश छोड़ कर

While social and economic unrest is persisting in India, the jet-setting prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi keeps going on aimless foreign tours frequently. So, here’s what I suggest.

नरेंद्र मोदी, न जाओ बाहर अपना देश छोड़ कर
मोदी ओ मोदी
क्या कर रहे हो तुम यार
अपने देश से करो कुछ तो प्यार
न जाओ विदेश बार बार |
विदेशोँ की सैर करते करते
तुम्हारे तो आ गए अच्छे दिन
यहाँ कड़की की हालत में
कैसे रहें तुम्हारे बिन
अरे मोदी हमारा भी करो बेड़ा पार
न जाओ विदेश बार बार |
यहाँ महंगाई का है पूरा जोर
गली गली में भरे हैं चोर
तुम तो कर रहे हो विदेशोँ में एैश
हमारा खत्म हो गया है कैश
तुम घूमते रहोगे तो कौन चलाएगा सरकार
न जाओ विदेश बार बार |
अगर तुमने बाहर ही जाना था
घूमना, पीना, खाना था
तो क्या करेगा जयशंकर विदेश मंत्री 
क्या वो बना रहेगा तुम्हारा तुच्छ सन्तरी 
जयशंकर के भी कुछ विदेशी चक्र लगवाओ यार
न जाओ विदेश बार बार |
क्योँकि भारत पिछड़ा देश है
तुम्हे अच्छा लगता विदेश है
इसलिए मोदी तुम भाग जाते हो वहां
भूल जाते हो क्या हो रहा है यहाँ
हमारी तरह तुम भी करो भारत से प्यार
न जाओ विदेश बार बार |
मोदी अगर तुम्हे भारत से नफरत है
तो भारत को बनाओ उतना महान
जितना अमरीका, चीन और जापान
फिर तुम यहाँ टिक कर बैठ पाओगे
बाहर जाने की जिद न लगाओगे
तब तुम करोगे भारत से प्यार
न जाओ विदेश बार बार |
मोदी ओ मोदी अपने देश से करो कुछ तो प्यार
न जाओ विदेश बार बार
न जाओ विदेश बार बार
सुन रहे हो न यार ?
राकेश रमन

[ Also Read: Modi Must Release Details of His Picnic in Europe ]

[ With Grammatical Mistakes, Jaishankar Claims Slavery Means Confidence in Modi Regime ]

Contact

Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Narendra Modi delivering his address at the Inaugural Session of Assistant Secretaries (IAS Officers of the 2015 batch), at DRDO Bhawan, in New Delhi on July 03, 2017

Narendra Modi to IAS Officers: Work for New India

RMN News Comments Off on Narendra Modi to IAS Officers: Work for New India
Former U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: White House

President Trump to Visit Asia. Why Trump Won’t Visit India

RMN News Comments Off on President Trump to Visit Asia. Why Trump Won’t Visit India
As unemployment is increasing exponentially in India, educated people are being asked to sell Pakoras (a low-cost eatable) on the streets. A Pakora seller in Delhi. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service

Over 3000 Unemployed Commit Suicide in a Year in India

RMN News Comments Off on Over 3000 Unemployed Commit Suicide in a Year in India