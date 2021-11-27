Let Us Together Make a New Punjab Reform Group

ਆਓ ਰਲ ਕੇ ਨਵਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸੁਧਾਰ ਗਰੁੱਪ ਬਣਾਈਏ. Watch Video in Punjabi

Today, Punjab is facing extreme political turmoil, unemployment, illiteracy, agricultural downturn, bureaucratic and political corruption, drug addiction, mafia culture, youth exodus, religious fundamentalism, and other evils that have made life miserable for the people of Punjab. This video explains the need and organizational structure of a new reform group for Punjab.

You can also click here to visit our exclusive editorial section on Punjab Assembly Election 2022.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email