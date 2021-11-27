ਆਓ ਰਲ ਕੇ ਨਵਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸੁਧਾਰ ਗਰੁੱਪ ਬਣਾਈਏ. Watch Video in Punjabi
Let Us Together Make a New Punjab Reform Group
ਆਓ ਰਲ ਕੇ ਨਵਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸੁਧਾਰ ਗਰੁੱਪ ਬਣਾਈਏ. Watch Video in Punjabi
Today, Punjab is facing extreme political turmoil, unemployment, illiteracy, agricultural downturn, bureaucratic and political corruption, drug addiction, mafia culture, youth exodus, religious fundamentalism, and other evils that have made life miserable for the people of Punjab. This video explains the need and organizational structure of a new reform group for Punjab.
You can also click here to visit our exclusive editorial section on Punjab Assembly Election 2022.
Contact
Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.