ਆਓ ਰਲ ਕੇ ਨਵਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸੁਧਾਰ ਗਰੁੱਪ ਬਣਾਈਏ. Watch Video in Punjabi. This video explains the need and organizational structure of a new reform group for Punjab.
ਆਓ ਰਲ ਕੇ ਨਵਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸੁਧਾਰ ਗਰੁੱਪ ਬਣਾਈਏ. Watch Video in Punjabi. This video explains the need and organizational structure of a new reform group for Punjab.
Let Us Together Make a New Punjab Reform Group

Today, Punjab is facing extreme political turmoil, unemployment, illiteracy, agricultural downturn, bureaucratic and political corruption, drug addiction, mafia culture, youth exodus, religious fundamentalism, and other evils that have made life miserable for the people of Punjab. This video explains the need and organizational structure of a new reform group for Punjab.

