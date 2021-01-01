ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ – ਸਵੋਟ ਵਿਸ਼ਲੇਸ਼ਣ | ਰਾਕੇਸ਼ ਰਮਨ ਦੁਆਰਾ | WATCH VIDEO

Farmers Movement in Delhi – SWOT Analysis | By Rakesh Raman | WATCH VIDEO

In order to make the SWOT concept simpler for Punjab farmers, I have also created a YouTube video in Punjabi language.

By Rakesh Raman

As the intensity of farmers’ agitation in India is waning, I have done a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of the situation. Although it is being claimed that it is an all-India protest against the contentious farm laws introduced by the Indian government, the protests are mainly being led by farmers from Punjab.

In order to make the SWOT concept simpler for Punjab farmers, I have also created a YouTube video in Punjabi language. [ You can click here to watch the video. ]

SWOT ANALYSIS

Strengths

Mobilization: The Punjab farmers supported by local youth have mobilized a large number of farmers who have been protesting on the outskirts of New Delhi since November 27.

Perseverance: As the Indian government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has refused to withdraw the farm laws, the protesting farmers have decided to continue their protests around Delhi for many months.

Peaceful: The farmers are holding their demonstrations peacefully in order to avoid a brutal reprisal from the government.

Apolitical: The farmers are not allowing traditional politicians – most of whom are crooks – to come near their protests.

Weaknesses

Lack of Leadership: There are nearly 40 farmers who have positioned themselves as the leaders of farmers to spearhead the protests as well as the discussions with the government. As too many cooks spoil the broth, farmers will have to select a selfless leader.

Lack of Content: While the positioning of the agitation is completely missing, there is no content that could engage different local and international stakeholders. Farmers must make a comprehensive multilingual website to share custom content.

Inability to Diagnose: Since most farmers and farm leaders are not quite educated and skilled, they are using traditional tactics to lead the struggle. As their focus is just on farm laws instead of focusing on modern agricultural practices and autonomy of the farm sector, they have failed to diagnose the disease which they are trying to cure.

Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – has launched “Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers” editorial section. This section under the RMN news service has been created to cover the agricultural reforms and ongoing farmers’ protests in India. It will carry news, views, and related developments and invites farmers as well as farming experts to share their views which will be published on the site. You can click here to visit the section.

Opportunities

Farm Business: The protesting farmers can extend the scope of their agitation to cover upcoming challenges in the farm laws so that they should be able to run the farm business profitably.

Restoration of Democratic Systems: The farmers complain that the government has imposed the farm laws without following the right democratic processes. Now, they can run their protest in such a way that the democratic systems are restored in the country so that the autocratic decision-making could be stopped. Democracy will bring equality and prosperity for all Indians.

Threats

Privatization: The privatization of India’s agriculture sector will widen the already menacing rich-poor divide. As a result, the rich will get richer and the poor will get poorer. It will increase poverty, hunger, and misery in the country.

Despotic Rule: If the farmers and other protesters fail to lead the ongoing protest in the right direction or the protest gets derailed because of other reasons, it will result in the overall destruction of socio-economic structures in the country. If this happens, most Indians will have to live like slaves.

The above facts are explained in the following video.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.