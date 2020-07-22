1 in Every 4 Persons in Delhi Is Infected with Coronavirus: Govt Survey

By RMN News Service

A new sero-surveillance in Delhi has revealed that 22.86% of the people (1 in every 4 persons or roughly 5 million people) have been infected with Covid-19 in the city.

The survey, which was conducted from June 27 to July 10 by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with Delhi Government, also indicated that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic or do not show coronavirus symptoms.

A sero-survey involves testing of blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection. It tells that a person contracted the virus but got cured – at least temporarily – without any treatment.

While 5 million people of Delhi were infected, there is a possibility that they will spread the Covid infection in the city and another 15 million can still catch coronavirus.

Although Delhi Government headed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been downplaying the effect of the virus, it is causing extreme distress in the entire city.

While the infection is spreading rapidly, Kejriwal lifted the lockdown restrictions, making people vulnerable to the disease. In order to hide his failures to contain the virus, Kejriwal has been taking refuge behind irrelevant parameters such as recovery rate of patients, mortality rate, and number of Covid tests.

The truth, however, is that coronavirus is infecting people in every street of Delhi and it is killing a large number of people, while the government is giving understated death figures.

As Kejriwal government has failed to deal with the pandemic, people in Delhi do not observe precautionary Covid guidelines such as social-distancing and most people roam in the streets without wearing face masks.

If Kejriwal did not reimpose a complete lockdown for a few months, coronavirus is expected to kill hundreds of thousands of people in Delhi.