10 Important Steps to Combat Bureaucratic and Political Corruption

These steps are particularly important for an extremely corrupt country such as India. However, these measures can also be applied by other nations which are struggling to weed out corruption.

By Rakesh Raman

Transparency in Investigations

The investigating agencies should hold investigations of corruption cases transparently and publicly release their findings.

Circumstantial Evidence

In the cases of organized white-collar financial crimes such as corruption and money laundering, the actual transaction of bribe money is not visible. Therefore, an investigation must be initiated after the collection of circumstantial evidence to track the flow of money.

Harsh Punishment

The corrupt bureaucrats, politicians, and others should be incarcerated in harsh detention camps or concentration camps at remote places instead of sending them to conventional jails where they enjoy luxurious facilities.

Imprisonment

The minimum prison sentence for corrupt persons should be 10 years in extremely harsh prison conditions.

Court Bail

No bail should be granted by courts to corrupt persons once they are jailed.

Rogues’ Gallery

The names, photographs, and other details of corrupt persons should be made available publicly through an online rogues’ gallery launched by the government.

Work After Jail

Corrupt persons should not be allowed to work in any public office after the prison sentence.

Recovery of Corruption Money

All the money embezzled in corruption along with heavy interest should be recovered from the corrupt persons and they should remain in the concentration camps until the full money is recovered from them.

Grand Corruption Cases

In grand corruption cases, the prosecution should run in international courts because the local courts in most countries are extremely weak or complicit to handle such cases. Politicians should not be allowed to say that the cases against them are politically motivated.

Human Right

Corruption-free living should be declared a fundamental human right and local as well as international courts should provide justice free of charge to the victims of corruption through simple processes.

