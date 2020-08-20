29% of Delhi Infected with Coronavirus: New Sero Survey

While the Delhi Government has been giving recovery rate (which is a totally misleading parameter) of patients, it is hiding the data related to number of Covid deaths in the city.

After downplaying the effect of coronavirus (Covid-19) during the past few months, Delhi Government headed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal admits that 29% of the people in the city are infected with the virus.

The details of the second serological survey or sero survey released today (August 20) in the capital confirm that nearly one-third of Delhi’s 20 million population has been exposed to Covid-19 and has developed antibodies.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 29.1% prevalence of the virus has been found in the second sero survey – which means nearly 60 lakh people in Delhi now have antibodies.

In the first serological survey in July, 23.48% of Delhi’s population was found to have been exposed to the coronavirus.

A sero survey involves testing of blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection. It tells that a person contracted the virus but got cured – at least temporarily – without any treatment. It is believed that antibodies can protect a person from virus for only a few months.

As Delhi Government has planned to carry out sero surveys every month, the other two rounds of the survey are scheduled to take place in the first weeks of September and October.

