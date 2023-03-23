Aam Aadmi Party Campaign: Modi Hatao Desh Bachao
By RMN News Service
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal has launched a political campaign under the banner “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” or remove prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi to save the country.
The “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” posters have been put up in all parts of Delhi. Reports reveal that police have registered a number of cases against people who are allegedly involved in the distribution of anti-Modi posters.
The AAP campaign aims to get Modi removed from the position of PM because he has failed on all fronts during 9 years of his rule in India.
While Modi is squandering huge public money to build the businesses of his corporate cronies, 1.4 billion Indians are suffering in his regime under unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, and religious animosity.
Global agencies have been repeatedly warning that under Modi’s autocracy India has lost its status of democracy and the country is facing extreme lawlessness, human rights violations, and corruption.
In a tweet today (March 22), AAP said that the dictatorship of Modi has reached extreme levels as the Modi government is taking action against those who distributed the “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” posters. The party added in its tweet that there is nothing objectionable in the posters.
