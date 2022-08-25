Aam Aadmi Party Minister Manish Sisodia Is a Thief: Protesters

Kejriwal has unleashed a slew of AAP politicians who are telling blatant lies and spreading falsehood of every kind but not responding to questions related to the liquor scam.

By Rakesh Raman

A number of protesters in Delhi took to streets today (August 25) to demonstrate against the massive corruption in liquor scam in which a Delhi Government minister Manish Sisodia is allegedly involved.

The protesters holding marches in different areas of the city shouted slogans such as “गली-गली में शोर है, मनीष सिसोदिया चोर है !” Or it is known in every street that Manish Sisodia is a thief. (See picture above).

After raiding Sisodia’s house on August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR in which Sisodia’s name is at the top of a list of 15 accused in this case. Sisodia – who is an accomplice of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Kejriwal – faces serious allegations of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and falsification of government accounts in the liquor scam case.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – which is an opposition party in Delhi – demands resignation of Sisodia and claims that Kejriwal is complicit in this alleged crime of making Delhi a liquor mafia capital.

With the evil aim to evade issues related to the scam, Sisodia and other AAP leaders refuse to answer the media questions related to the scandal which is believed to be among the biggest fraudulent schemes in the city-state.

Instead, Sisodia, Kejriwal, and other politicians in their clique have been trying to create a confusion about Sisodia’s involvement in the liquor scam by raising unrelated issues such as Sisodia’s caste, education in Delhi schools, or some external attempt to overthrow the AAP government in Delhi.

Kejriwal has unleashed a slew of AAP politicians who are telling blatant lies and spreading falsehood of every kind but not responding to questions related to the scam in which Sisodia – and possibly more AAP members – are allegedly involved.

These AAP politicians are enjoying this undue freedom because the CBI is terribly slow in getting them arrested and jailed. But the people of Delhi who want to live in a corruption-free environment are extremely disturbed by the liquor scam and the slow legal action against the culprits.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.

