AAP Claims Delhi Police Put Arvind Kejriwal Under House Arrest

By RMN News Service

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claims that he has been put under house arrest by Delhi Police under directions from the Home Ministry of India.

The party said in a tweet today (December 8) that Kejriwal has been placed under house arrest by the police ever since he met with the protesting farmers Monday (December 7), although the police denied the charge.

The AAP also alleged that Kejriwal has been detained because of the Bharat Bandh (all-India strike) today called by farmers protesting against the new farm laws introduced by PM Narendra Modi’s government.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting on the outskirts of India’s capital New Delhi since November 27 against the contentious farm laws introduced in September by the Modi government.

Although farmers across the nation oppose Modi government’s decision, the movement is being led by farmers of Punjab, an Indian state which contributes the lion’s share to the Indian agriculture sector.

The AAP added that Kejriwal’s residence has been completely barricaded and no one is being allowed to enter or leave the premises. As a result, according to AAP, the chief minister has canceled all his official meetings.

Kejriwal had visited the Singhu border area between Delhi and Haryana on Monday to meet the protesting farmers and review arrangements for them.