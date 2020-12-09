Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal meeting protesting farmers in Delhi on December 7, 2020. Photo: Aam Aadmi Party
Asia Pacific Latest World 

AAP Claims Delhi Police Put Arvind Kejriwal Under House Arrest

RMN News , , , ,
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal meeting protesting farmers in Delhi on December 7, 2020. Photo: Aam Aadmi Party
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal meeting protesting farmers in Delhi on December 7, 2020. Photo: Aam Aadmi Party

By RMN News Service

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claims that he has been put under house arrest by Delhi Police under directions from the Home Ministry of India.

The party said in a tweet today (December 8) that Kejriwal has been placed under house arrest by the police ever since he met with the protesting farmers Monday (December 7), although the police denied the charge.

The AAP also alleged that Kejriwal has been detained because of the Bharat Bandh (all-India strike) today called by farmers protesting against the new farm laws introduced by PM Narendra Modi’s government.

[ The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World ]

Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting on the outskirts of India’s capital New Delhi since November 27 against the contentious farm laws introduced in September by the Modi government.

Although farmers across the nation oppose Modi government’s decision, the movement is being led by farmers of Punjab, an Indian state which contributes the lion’s share to the Indian agriculture sector.

The AAP added that Kejriwal’s residence has been completely barricaded and no one is being allowed to enter or leave the premises. As a result, according to AAP, the chief minister has canceled all his official meetings.

Kejriwal had visited the Singhu border area between Delhi and Haryana on Monday to meet the protesting farmers and review arrangements for them.

Support Independent Fearless Journalism

In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.

In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below. 

You also can select any of the Payment Methods:

Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.

PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $10.00

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Narendra Modi addressing the Valedictory Ceremony at DGP/IGP Conference, at Tekanpur, in Madhya Pradesh on January 08, 2018

PM Modi to Police Officers: Focus on Cyber Security and Social Media

RMN News Comments Off on PM Modi to Police Officers: Focus on Cyber Security and Social Media
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. Antonio Costa with the performers from Indian community during his visit to Comunidade Hindu de Portugal, a Hindu Temple, in Lisbon, Portugal on June 24, 2017.

India and Portugal to Form Space Alliance for Research

RMN News Comments Off on India and Portugal to Form Space Alliance for Research
Heavy police force deployed to crush protests against PM Modi's government in India. (file photo)

Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Shaheen Bagh Protest, Blames Delhi Police for Violence

RMN News Comments Off on Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Shaheen Bagh Protest, Blames Delhi Police for Violence