AAP Editorial Inputs for 2023 Research Project on Corruption in India

As I need editorial inputs from your party (AAP) for this research report on corruption in India, I request you to send me your response on the following queries.

To May 6, 2023

Mr. Arvind Kejriwal

Leader

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of India

New Delhi

Dear Mr. Arvind Kejriwal,

I am a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi. As an anti-corruption activist, I publish The Integrity Bulletin news magazine, which covers local and international corruption news and issues.

I am in the process of compiling a comprehensive report – under the title India Corruption Research Report 2023 (ICRR 2023) – on diverse aspects of corruption in India. The report ICRR 2023 will be the second annual report while the first report ICRR 2022 was released in October 2022. [ You can click here to download and read ICRR 2022. ]

How does AAP define corruption as well as political corruption? What process does AAP follow to receive, investigate, and resolve corruption complaints against its leaders and workers? How many corruption complaints did AAP receive and resolve in 2022? How many convictions (including imprisonment) of culprits did AAP have in the corruption cases of its leaders in the past 3 years: 2020-2022? Give details including names and designations of the convicts. What mechanism does AAP follow to take action against its leaders who are corrupt or do not perform their duties honestly? For example, what action has AAP taken against its leaders or workers who are allegedly involved in Delhi liquor scam or alleged misappropriation of public money (Rs. 45 crore) on Delhi chief minister Kejriwal’s house renovation? What is AAP response to grand corruption cases – such as the alleged collusion of prime minister Narendra Modi with oligarch Gautam Adani (Modi-Adani collusion case), Rafale scam, PM-CARES Fund case, etc. – which are in the public domain but have not been thoroughly investigated? What system does AAP follow to weed out corruption from the party and the country? You can add any other point from your side to explain the performance related to corruption prevention of your party.

You may please send me your response on the above queries on or before May 15, 2023. Please find attached a 4-page document including a concept note on this project and do the needful urgently.

Thanking you



Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email