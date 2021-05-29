Academy Announces New Show Date for 2022 Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC have announced the 94th Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, March 27, 2022. The show, which will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, was originally scheduled for February 27, 2022.
The eligibility period for Academy Awards consideration will return to the standard December 31 deadline: a feature film must have a qualifying release date between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.
This year, which is still impacted by the pandemic, eligibility requirements for the 94th Academy Awards will be consistent with the addendums made for the 93rd Awards season and can be found here.
Complete 94th Awards rules and specialty category submission deadlines will be announced in June. Following this year, the Academy intends to expand the qualifying requirements for the 95th Awards.
Academy key dates for the 2021 Oscar season are as follows:
|General entry categories submission deadline
|Monday, November 15, 2021
|Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT
|Friday, December 10, 2021
|Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT
|Wednesday, December 15, 2021
|Oscar Shortlists Announcement
|Tuesday, December 21, 2021
|Eligibility period ends
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Governors Awards
|Saturday, January 15, 2022
|Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT
|Thursday, January 27, 2022
|Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
|Tuesday, February 1, 2022
|Oscar Nominations Announcement
|Tuesday, February 8, 2022
|Oscar Nominees Luncheon
|Monday, March 7, 2022
|Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT
|Thursday, March 17, 2022
|Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT
|Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|94th Oscars
|Sunday, March 27, 2022
All dates for the 94th Academy Awards are subject to change.
The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film.
In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.