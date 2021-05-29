Academy Announces New Show Date for 2022 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC have announced the 94th Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, March 27, 2022. The show, which will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, was originally scheduled for February 27, 2022.

The eligibility period for Academy Awards consideration will return to the standard December 31 deadline: a feature film must have a qualifying release date between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

This year, which is still impacted by the pandemic, eligibility requirements for the 94th Academy Awards will be consistent with the addendums made for the 93rd Awards season and can be found here.

Complete 94th Awards rules and specialty category submission deadlines will be announced in June. Following this year, the Academy intends to expand the qualifying requirements for the 95th Awards.

Academy key dates for the 2021 Oscar season are as follows:

General entry categories submission deadline Monday, November 15, 2021 Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT Friday, December 10, 2021 Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Oscar Shortlists Announcement Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Eligibility period ends Friday, December 31, 2021 Governors Awards Saturday, January 15, 2022 Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT Thursday, January 27, 2022 Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Oscar Nominations Announcement Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Oscar Nominees Luncheon Monday, March 7, 2022 Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT Thursday, March 17, 2022 Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, March 22, 2022 94th Oscars Sunday, March 27, 2022

All dates for the 94th Academy Awards are subject to change.

