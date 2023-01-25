Academy to Hold Oscar Week Events at the Academy Museum

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced programming plans during the week (March 8-12) leading up to the 95th Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Oscar Week events will debut at the Academy Museum and be open to the public with purchase of same-day general admission. Film screenings will feature all nominated shorts, and panel conversations will feature Academy Award-nominated filmmakers celebrating this year’s nominees in the Animated Feature Film, Animated Short Film, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, and Makeup and Hairstyling categories.

All programs will take place in the museum’s David Geffen Theater. Purchase of general admission to the museum grants access to all same-day Oscar Week screenings and panels.

In addition, the Academy Museum will host its second annual Oscars Night at the Museum on March 12 from 3pm to 10pm. The Academy Museum is stated to be the largest museum in the United States devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking.

The museum advances the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives, and collections.

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, the museum’s campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban Building—formerly known as the May Company building (1939)—and a soaring spherical addition.

Together, these buildings contain 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters, the Shirley Temple Education Studio, and public spaces that are free and open to the public.

These include: The Walt Disney Company Piazza and the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby, which houses the Spielberg Family Gallery, Academy Museum Store, and Fanny’s restaurant and café.

The Academy Museum exhibition galleries are open seven days a week, with hours Sunday through Thursday from 10am to 6pm and Friday and Saturday from 10am to 8pm.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film.

In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the arts and sciences of the movies, including public programming, screenings, publications, educational outreach, exhibitions, and more.