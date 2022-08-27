After Delhi, Kejriwal’s AAP Reportedly Involved in Punjab Liquor Scam

By RMN News Service

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is already facing serious allegations of corruption in its liquor policy in Delhi, similar reports of a liquor scam are coming from Punjab where AAP runs the government.

The president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal said that his party would urge the Punjab Governor to take action in the “Rs 500-crore excise scam” involving the ruling AAP which is headed by CM Bhagwant Mann.

In a press conference held on August 25, Badal said that SAD will also file complaints against the AAP’s liquor scandal in Punjab to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which investigates serious cases of financial crimes.

Badal revealed the details of the meetings held to frame the Punjab liquor policy which is on the lines of Delhi liquor policy for which Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia is named in the CBI FIR. After raiding Sisodia’s house on August 19, the CBI has filed an FIR in which Sisodia’s name is at the top of a list of 15 accused in the liquor scam case.

Party leadership will meet Governor to ask him to take action against perpetrators including @msisodia & @raghav_chadha as well as Pb govt officials who facilitated the scam. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/VNqNrPEP6T — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) August 25, 2022

SAD claims that AAP received kickbacks from the liquor cartel in Punjab and demands a free and fair investigation into the involvement of AAP leaders including Sisodia, Raghav Chadha as well as Punjab government officials who facilitated the alleged scam.

Badal said that the liquor policy as well as the policy makers are the same in Delhi and Punjab while AAP leaders colluded with private players in quid pro quo deals.