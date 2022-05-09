After Pakistan and Sri Lanka, PM Modi in Troubled India Must Also Quit

The ordinary people of India – the hoi polloi – must form groups and protest against Modi and his party asking them to resign.

By Rakesh Raman

Amid nationwide protests, Sri Lankan prime minister (PM) Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned today (May 9). Protesters had been demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation as he failed to combat the economic crisis in the South Asian nation.

A severe foreign exchange shortage in Sri Lanka had resulted in short supply of essential household items such as fuel, food, and medicines.

PM Rajapaksa agreed to resign when President Gotbaya Rajapaksa in a special meeting on Friday requested him to step down as a solution to tackle the situation of civil unrest in the country.

After the resignation of PM, the Sri Lankan President is expected to invite all the political parties in Parliament to form an all-party Cabinet.

In a similar situation and after a series of public protests led by opposition parties against Imran Khan’s failure to revive the economy in Pakistan, he was removed from the PM position last month (April 2022).

While the socio-economic situation is worse in India under the government of PM Narendra Modi, there is no demand for his resignation because the opposition parties are dead and the opposition leaders exist as zombies.

Most opposition leaders keep sitting shamelessly on Twitter to curse Modi and his policies, but they never lead crowds on the streets to get Modi removed.

The people in India are also so timid that they never hold demonstrations against the Modi regime and prefer to die silently under extreme corruption, human rights abuses, inflation, poverty, deadly diseases, religious hatred, and unemployment.

In collusion with his ministers who behave like his slaves, unskilled bureaucrats, criminal police personnel, and complicit courts, Modi has already reduced India to the level of a lawless state and now he is hell-bent to ruin India to an extent that the country of 1.4 billion people will disappear from the world map.

So, the ordinary people of India – the hoi polloi – must form groups and protest against Modi and his party asking them to resign. Then a council of domain experts – who do not belong to any political party – must be constituted to run the government in India.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.

