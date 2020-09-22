All-India Strike Announced Against Modi Government

By RMN News Service

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has given a call for a nationwide bandh (strike) on September 25 in protest against three agriculture Ordinances introduced by the Central government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Hundreds of thousands of farmers in India are already defying the safe-distancing coronavirus guidelines to protest on roads against the Modi government. The farmers – who are also supported by political parties and activists – hold placards that ask people to dethrone Modi to save India.

The agitation gained momentum after the Modi government passed on September 20 two of the three main farm bills in Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid uproar and protests by opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party, and All India Forward Bloc have decided to support the all-India protest scheduled for September 25.

The Left parties say they strongly condemn the manner in which all parliamentary procedures and norms were thrown to the winds by Modi’s BJP government for bulldozing legislation mortgaging Indian agriculture.

Such destruction of parliamentary democracy displays fascistic portends. If by suspending opposition MPs who demanded division and voting, the BJP government thinks it will silence the opposition, it shall not, the opposition parties said.

Earlier, 8 Rajya Sabha members from the opposition parties were suspended when they tried to oppose the two controversial farm bills. The suspended members spent the night of September 21 on the lawns of the parliament complex in protest against the Modi government’s actions.

“The new legislation will destroy Indian agriculture and farmers. This handover of the entire sector to agribusiness corporates will lead to the abolishing of minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers, the complete destruction of the public distribution system, promote unscrupulous traders and giant corporations to hoard food, thus artificially creating a food scarcity, sending prices up astronomically. These laws severely threaten India’s food security,” the Left parties said in a statement.

They urged all their units all across the country to extend full support and solidarity to the call given by the AIKSCC for countrywide protests on September 25, demanding the withdrawal of the legislation.