Amit Shah Defended Culprit Delhi Police, 1100 Muslims Under Illegal Detention: Owaisi

Owaisi has demanded an impartial probe to catch the perpetrators of Delhi violence, although such probes fail to catch the real culprits because they are manipulated by the government to hide the truth.

By Rakesh Raman

Political leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi said Wednesday that there is a “tsunami of Hindutva hate” and accused Home Minister Amit Shah for defending the Delhi Police which was complicit in the Delhi violence.

In response to Amit Shah’s rhetoric in Lok Sabha on the Delhi violence, Owaisi urged Hindus to save the soul of the country and claimed that around 1,100 Muslims are under illegal detention.

He added that the violence that took place in Delhi in February was a pre-planned pogrom to attack Muslims. World’s top encyclopedia Wikipedia has also described the Delhi riots as a state-sponsored pogrom designed to murder people belonging to the Muslim religion.

For example, multiple investigations were conducted in the Gujarat riots case, Judge Loya’s death case, and Rafale corruption case. But the findings of all those investigations were fudged to protect the accused.

Earlier, Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha that Delhi Police did a commendable job to contain the riots. He informed that 52 people had been killed and 526 injured in the riots, while 371 shops and 142 houses had been destroyed.

“As people have no confidence in Delhi Police and Amit Shah, all the investigations by Delhi Police must be audited by independent crime experts and the audit report should be made public.”

Refuting the allegation that the police was siding with rioters, Amit Shah said that on some occasions, the police had to resort to throwing stones in order to deter the rioters while maintaining restraint. He added that more than 5,000 tear gas shells and 400 bullets were fired by the police to control the riots.

He said that more than 700 FIRs have been registered so far and a total of 2,647 people have been detained or arrested. Also, he said that more than 25 computers are analyzing CCTV footage to identify perpetrators of violence.

“Delhi Police must publicly release the details of all the FIRs because it is largely being alleged that false FIRs are being registered to implicate innocent people while the actual rioters are being protected by the government.”

Amit Shah added that on the basis of the scientific analysis, more than 1,100 people have been identified, and 40 teams have been formed to arrest those rioters who have been identified. He also said that several people crossed over from Uttar Pradesh (UP) specifically to incite riots, which shows that this was a well-planned conspiracy.

While Amit Shah was making random statements in the Lok Sabha, he did not tell if any action is being taken against BJP politicians – including Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, and Abhay Verma – who instigated violence that resulted in the murders and vandalism in Delhi. Amit Shah himself is also equally culprit as he allowed the violence to take place and made incendiary statements during Delhi election in February.

“There is no method to verify the claims made by Amit Shah who often tells lies and protected the goons who attacked JNU and Jamia students.”

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said that the police (Delhi Police) failed to protect Muslims who were attacked by mobs in Delhi riots. “I am concerned by reports of police inaction in the face of attacks against Muslims by other groups, as well as previous reports of excessive use of force by police against peaceful protesters,” Ms Bachelet said.

Similarly, according to a statement issued by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), the Delhi Police did not intervene in violent attacks against Muslims, and the government has failed in its duty to protect its citizens.

DISCLOSURE AND APPEAL: I am an independent journalist and do not belong to any political party. My editorial objectivity and aversion to the flawed political system in India can be assessed from the fact that I have not voted in any Indian election during the past more than 2 decades. I strongly believe that all political parties in India are full of dishonest politicians who are hell-bent to further destroy the country which exists merely as an underdeveloped piece of land on the face of the earth.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.