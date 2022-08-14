Amnesty International Launches Protect the Protest Campaign

The campaign aims to expose the violations of the right to protest and support movements worldwide as they strive for positive change.

As governments in many parts of the world are unleashing terror on peaceful protesters, there is a need to protect these protesters who are being deprived of their fundamental rights.

Governments use police and security forces to terrorize the protesters and imprison them without following any rule of law. Since courts are also complicit in state crimes, the protesters have no forum where they could go and complain.

In order to defend the right to protest, Amnesty International has launched a “Protect the Protest” campaign. It aims to expose the violations of the right to protest and support movements worldwide as they strive for positive change.

The campaign calls on governments to send a clear message that protesters should be protected and to remove unnecessary barriers and restrictions to peaceful protest.