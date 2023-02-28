Arrested AAP Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Quit Delhi Cabinet

AAP politicians in Punjab led by CM Bhagwant Mann may also be arrested and jailed as Sisodia’s dubious Delhi liquor policy is being implemented in Punjab also.

By RMN News Service

Two ministers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain – who are in custody for various corruption cases – resigned today (February 28) from the Delhi Cabinet. Reports suggest that Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations.

Sisodia – who is allegedly involved in a citywide liquor scandal – was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 and next day a court granted a 5-day custody to the CBI for Sisodia’s further interrogation.

The other Delhi Government minister Satyendar Jain was sent to jail last year for his alleged involvement in a serious money laundering case.

It is likely that soon other AAP politicians – including Kejriwal – may be jailed for various crimes and acts of corruption that they may be committing secretly. In fact, under the Kejriwal government, Delhi has become the corruption capital of India.

Similarly, AAP politicians in Punjab led by CM Bhagwant Mann may be arrested and jailed as Sisodia’s dubious Delhi liquor policy is being implemented in Punjab also. The president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged the Punjab Governor to hold a probe into the alleged Rs. 500-crore liquor policy scam committed by the AAP Government in the state.