As U.S. Becomes Covid Hotspot, Europe Plans to Ban American Travelers

By RMN News Service

As President Donald Trump is endangering the lives of millions of Americans by opening the economy amid coronavirus pandemic, at least 26 states have recorded a sharp rise in Covid cases.

Those states include Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Trump had ordered the reopening so he could hold his election rallies where he speaks like a clown to reduce the Covid testing even as America has become a virtual graveyard with nearly 125,000 Covid deaths.

Although the local officials in different states are advising people to stay at home, Trump as well as his blind supporters are defying the health experts’ advice to wander in the streets.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that the European Union (EU) is considering to ban the entry of travelers from certain countries from July 1. As the criteria will be focused on the circulation of the virus, U.S. is likely to be on the list of banned countries.

Experts believe that many places in the U.S. remained unprepared and reopened too quickly which resulted in the latest increase in Covid cases. It is predicted that the Covid death toll in the U.S. will cross 200,000 by September.