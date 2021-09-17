Baltic States Join Hands to Combat Corruption

The aim of the seminar was to exchange views on preventing and combating corruption in the Baltic States.

The seminar, organised by the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) of Poland, was held on 8-10 September 2021 for representatives of anti-corruption agencies of the Baltic States – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Previously, similar meetings were held by Estonia and Lithuania.

The seminar was attended by representatives of the Special Investigation Service of the Republic of Lithuania (STT), the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) of Latvia, the Internal Security Service (KAPO) of Estonia and the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board.

The aim of the seminar was to exchange views on preventing and combating corruption in the Baltic States, discuss current cooperation and challenges, including those related to the development of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the threat forecast for 2022.

An overview of the CBA’s activities in connection with the 15th anniversary of its establishment celebrated this year and highlighting the essence of cooperation and mutual contacts were the key elements of an international conference organised on the initiative of the Head of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau.

During the seminar, a trilateral cooperation agreement was also signed between the Special Investigation Service, the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau and the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation on issues related to combating and preventing corruption.

The CBA cooperates with numerous international organisations and law enforcement agencies from other countries. The cooperation aims to exchange best practices, deepen knowledge on corruption phenomena, solutions and instruments which are in operation abroad, as well as the current exchange of information related to operational and investigative activities carried out by services of other countries. So far, the Bureau has obtained approval for cooperation with 54 countries and 13 international organisations.

Each year, the Bureau provides information on the activities undertaken within the framework of international cooperation in a report on its annual activities.