Biden-Harris Transition Announces Covid-19 Advisory Board

The Biden-Harris Transition announced on Monday (November 9) the formation of the Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board, a team of leading public health experts who will advise President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and the Transition’s Covid-19 staff.

The Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board will be led by co-chairs Dr. David Kessler, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. Dr. Beth Cameron and Dr. Rebecca Katz are serving as advisors to the Transition on Covid-19 and will work closely with the Advisory Board.

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” said President-elect Biden. “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”

New cases are rising in at least 40 U.S. states, with more than 10 million total infections and nearly 240,000 deaths. President-elect Biden has pledged to bring leadership to the Covid pandemic, which continues to claim thousands of lives each week, by curbing the spread of the disease, providing free treatment to those in need, and elevating the voices of scientists and public health experts.

According to a press statement, the Covid-19 Advisory Board will help guide the Biden-Harris Transition in planning for the President-elect’s robust federal response. These leading scientists and public health experts will consult with state and local officials to determine the public health and economic steps necessary to get the virus under control, to deliver immediate relief to working families, to address ongoing racial and ethnic disparities, and to reopen schools and businesses safely and effectively.

The Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board is made up of a diverse and experienced group of doctors and scientists. Members of the Advisory Board have served in previous administrations and have experience engaging with and leading the country’s response to nationwide and worldwide public health crises.