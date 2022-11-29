BJP of PM Modi Transferring Money of the Poor to Plutocrats: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi – who is a very good orator – speaks fluently in English and Hindi on diverse issues without using a teleprompter as Modi does. PM Modi – who is not quite educated – cannot speak properly on any topic without using a teleprompter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is transferring the money of the Indian poor to a couple of plutocrats who hobnob with Modi.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public rally on November 27 in the Indore city of Madhya Pradesh during his Bharat Jodo Yatra (or Unite India March) that began in September.

Rahul Gandhi – along with his supporters – began the foot march on September 7 from Kanyakumari and it will culminate in Kashmir after about 5 months and after covering over 3,500 kilometers. Rahul Gandhi and his supporters walk about 25 kilometers everyday.

The Congress leader stated that the ill-conceived policies of demonetization and GST introduced by the Modi empire have broken the backbone of the Indian economy. And the money embezzled with these policies has gone to the coffers of a couple of rich businessmen who are close to Modi.

The handsome Congress leader also blamed the corrupt Indian media for ignoring the critical issues and only covering Modi and his colleagues in their editorial reports.

Rahul Gandhi also said that instead of reporting on public issues, such as unemployment in the country or farmers’ distress, media people are reporting about the dress of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai or about actor Shahrukh Khan or cricketer Virat Kohli.

He added in his speech that the educated youth of the country are not getting jobs and are forced to do menial labor jobs to earn their livelihoods.

Although Congress and Rahul Gandhi are trying to raise relevant issues related to the sufferings of the Indian masses, Congress is unlikely to defeat Modi and BJP in elections.

The main factors that help BJP win elections are selective manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), managed violence such as Pulwama terror attack, anti-Pakistan rhetoric, false pre-poll promises, bribes to voters, expensive advertisements to deceive the voters, corrupt media manipulation, and communal hate campaigns.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.