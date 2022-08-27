BJP Protests for the Removal of “Corrupt” Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia

By RMN News Service

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a massive protest today (August 26) in front of the Delhi Assembly to demand the resignation of Delhi Government minister Manish Sisodia who is allegedly involved in a huge liquor scam.

After raiding Sisodia’s house on August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR in which Sisodia’s name is at the top of a list of 15 accused in this case.

Sisodia – who is an accomplice of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Kejriwal – faces serious allegations of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and falsification of government accounts in the liquor scam case.

Earlier, the BJP protesters holding marches in different areas of the city shouted slogans such as “गली-गली में शोर है, मनीष सिसोदिया चोर है !” Or it is known in every street that Manish Sisodia is a thief.

Another opposition party Congress in Delhi is almost silent on Sisodia’s case and not holding any street demonstrations to demand his removal from the government. Congress, which mainly operates from Twitter, writes some random tweets to talk about the liquor scam in which Sisodia is facing serious allegations.

आज दिल्ली का बच्चा- बच्चा कह रहा है की अरविंद केजरीवाल- मनीष सिसोदिया ने शराब पॉलिसी में भ्रष्टाचार किया है।

Although BJP is demanding the removal of Sisodia, it is unlikely that Kejriwal will let him go because if removed Sisodia might reveal the names of other AAP leaders – including Kejriwal – who may be complicit in this scandal.