Breaking News India भारत के मुख्य समाचार 30.11.2022

Breaking News India भारत के मुख्य समाचार 30.11.2022
Bilkis Bano who is a victim of gang rape in 2002 Gujarat riots has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the release of the convicts in this case. The 11 men who were sentenced to life imprisonment for gang-raping her and murdering her family members were released in August by the Indian government. 

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned as directors of its promoter group entities. Now billionaire Gautam Adani-led group will control the TV channel, which is known for its anti-establishment stance.

Pre-poll surveys predict that PM Modi’s BJP will win a majority of the 182 seats in Gujarat election to form the government again. The election phase begins on December 1 and results will be announced on December 8.

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who had called the controversial ‘The Kashmir Files‘ movie a propaganda material and vulgar, has stood by his remarks, saying someone has to speak up.

The 3rd and final ODI between India and New Zealand has been called off due to rain. With this New Zealand win the three-match series one zero.

The voting for the MCD election in Delhi will take place on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7.

2002 के गुजरात दंगों में गैंगरेप की शिकार बिलकिस बानो ने इस मामले में दोषियों की रिहाई को चुनौती देने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। जिन 11 लोगों को उसके साथ गैंगरेप करने और उसके परिवार के सदस्यों की हत्या करने के लिए आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई गई थी, उन्हें भारत सरकार ने अगस्त में रिहा कर दिया था।

NDTV के संस्थापक प्रणय रॉय और राधिका रॉय ने इसके प्रवर्तक समूह संस्थाओं के निदेशकों के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। अब अरबपति गौतम अडानी के नेतृत्व वाला समूह टीवी चैनल को नियंत्रित करेगा, जो अपने सत्ता-विरोधी रुख के लिए जाना जाता है।

चुनाव पूर्व सर्वेक्षणों का अनुमान है कि पीएम मोदी की भाजपा गुजरात चुनाव में फिर से सरकार बनाने के लिए 182 सीटों में से अधिकांश पर जीत हासिल करेगी। चुनाव का चरण 1 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा और परिणाम 8 दिसंबर को घोषित किए जाएंगे।

विवादित ‘द कश्मीर फाइल्स’ फिल्म को प्रचार सामग्री और अश्लील कहने वाले इजरायली फिल्म निर्माता नादव लापिड अपनी टिप्पणी पर कायम हैं और उन्होंने कहा कि किसी को तो बोलना ही होगा।

भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच तीसरा और आखिरी वनडे बारिश के कारण रद्द हो गया है। इसी के साथ न्यूजीलैंड ने तीन मैचों की सीरीज 1-0 से जीत ली।

दिल्ली में एमसीडी चुनाव के लिए मतदान 4 दिसंबर को होगा और नतीजे 7 दिसंबर को आएंगे.

