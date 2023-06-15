Brij Bhushan Not Arrested, Protesting Wrestlers Lose Battle

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s colleague Brij Bhushan gets off scot-free and the wrestlers have lost their battle to get him arrested.

By Rakesh Raman

As expected, Delhi Police has virtually exonerated Indian politician of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who was accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers including a minor.

In its case closure report filed in a Delhi court today (June 15), Delhi Police – which is perhaps the most corrupt police force in the country – has dropped charges under the stringent POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against Brij Bhushan.

Although the BJP leader has been charged with stalking, intimidation, and sexual harassment, he will not be arrested, which was the main demand of protesting wrestlers. The next court hearing will take place on July 4.

The protesting wrestlers – including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia – could not understand that the outgoing chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan can never be arrested. And even if he is arrested, he will be soon released by the Modi government.

Last year, for example, the Modi government had released the Bilkis Bano case convicts who were jailed for the rape and murder of innocent people.

Although the harassed wrestlers said that they will resume their street protest after June 15 if Brij Bhushan is not arrested, they will fight a losing battle against the authoritarian Modi regime.

So, in all probability, it is the end of the road for the aggrieved wrestlers as they can’t hope to get justice in India. Now, they can’t even protest because the police will say the case is subjudice.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.