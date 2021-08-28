Brutal Police Attack on Protesting Farmers in Haryana

Many people believe that the SKM leaders are secretly colluding with the government to weaken the farmers’ agitation which has already lost its relevance.

By RMN News Service

Protesting farmers in India’s Haryana state were attacked mercilessly with batons when they were opposing today (August 28) a meeting led by state chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar.

In response to the brutal police action, several farmers blocked different roads in Haryana and surrounding areas. The protests affected traffic on major roads and highways in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 2020 in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh (UP) states to demand the cancellation of farm laws introduced by the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Although the protests led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – the umbrella organization of nearly 40 protesting farm unions – have largely failed, some local farm unions in Punjab, Haryana, and UP keep protesting on roads.

While the Modi government is not calling farmers for any discussion on farm laws, the SKM has failed to pose any resistance to the government. The SKM leaders, who are very weak and lazy, prefer to follow government instructions instead of holding forceful demonstrations against the regime.

Many people believe that the SKM leaders are secretly colluding with the government to weaken the farmers’ agitation which has already lost its relevance. [ Click here to watch a related video on YouTube. ]

Earlier, Haryana CM Khattar had said that the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws are committing heinous crimes under the garb of their agitation.