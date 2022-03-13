Catch Your MLA Online Service for the People of Punjab

Community Service by Rakesh Raman

Editor, Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service

Introduction

Today, Punjab is facing extreme political turmoil, unemployment, illiteracy, agricultural downturn, bureaucratic and political corruption, drug addiction, mafia culture, youth exodus, religious fundamentalism, and other evils that have made life miserable for the people of Punjab.

During the past few decades, the ruling political parties have made Punjab a veritable hell and now it will be extremely difficult to save Punjab from the traditional political outfits which are full of corrupt and crooked politicians.

After winning the election, the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) disappear and do not bother to address the grievances of the people of their areas. Now, there is a need to catch them and hold them accountable.

In March 2022, another traditional political party called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the state election to form the government in Punjab. It is likely that the AAP MLAs will also ignore the public issues, as they lack knowledge to run the government.

Catch Your MLA Service

The “Catch Your MLA” online service will help people of Punjab raise their concerns publicly to hold their MLAs accountable. It is a community-driven service introduced and run by Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi.

The “Catch Your MLA” service will enable Punjab residents to file their grievances which will be made available online on RMN News Service so that the corruption or carelessness of MLAs is exposed publicly to fix their accountability.

As the criminality in Indian politics is increasing rapidly, there is an urgent need to stop this culture of corruption and negligence in which MLAs and other government functionaries commit crimes with impunity. With the objective to ensure honesty in governance, the “Catch Your MLA” service encourages local residents to publicly complain against the corrupt and negligent MLAs in their areas.

Earlier also I had started and successfully managed the “Catch Your MLA” service in Punjab where I was working a few years ago. The media reports on the service in Punjab are given below in the pdf format.

How it Works

The “Catch Your MLA” service allows residents in all parts of Punjab to fill in a simple online form to provide details of an MLA’s corruption or negligence in a particular area. The complainant can also upload the documents related to their grievance. After studying the initial details, RMN News Service will contact the complainant to get more information, if required.

With the information provided by the complainant, RMN News Service will contact the MLA to get their response on the complaint. The complaint, MLA’s response (if any), and the progress of the case will be made available publicly through the “Catch Your MLA” editorial section under the RMN News Service.

Online Form: You can click here to fill in the online form for the “Catch Your MLA” service. This service is free of charge. However, you can donate if you want.

RMN News Service has been running a similar service called “Clean House” in Delhi, which has become the corruption capital of India. The people of Delhi are suffering under unprecedented pollution, corruption, administrative conflicts, and extreme lawlessness.

You can click here to download the concept note on the “Catch Your MLA” service. It is also given below in the pdf format.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email