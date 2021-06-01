CBSE Class XII Board Exams Canceled in India

By RMN News Service

The Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting today (June 1) regarding the Class XII Board exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including State governments.

In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

It had become an imperative to cancel the exams because India has become a burning hotspot of coronavirus. The unprecedented surge in Covid infections is killing thousands of people and the explosive situation in India will continue to have long-term consequences for other parts of the world.

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

The Prime Minister said that the decision to cancel Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that Covid-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

Modi stressed that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

According to an official communique, today’s meeting was attended by Union Ministers of Home, Defence, Finance, Commerce, Information & Broadcasting, Petroleum and Women & Child Development Ministries and Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, and Secretaries of School Education and Higher Education Departments, besides other officials.