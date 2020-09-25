Chargesheet Is Cheatsheet in Delhi Violence Case: Brinda Karat

Ms Karat complains that the BJP leaders – like Kapil Mishra – who are actually responsible for the communal violence are being considered as whistleblowers in the cheatsheet.

A member of the CPI(M) politburo Brinda Karat said Thursday (September 24) that Delhi Police has filed a cheatsheet in the name of chargesheet in the case of Delhi communal violence that took place in February.

Ms Karat added categorically that Delhi Police – which works under the directions of Home Ministry (headed by minister Amit Shah) – is trying to cheat the people of India by falsely implicating the innocent protesters who opposed the government’s discriminatory citizenship laws, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (or CAA).

She said that Delhi Police has also mentioned her name in the so-called chargesheet – which is actually a cheatsheet – related to the northeast Delhi violence case.

Ms Karat complained that the BJP leaders – like Kapil Mishra – who are actually responsible for the communal violence are being considered as whistleblowers in the same cheatsheet.

Recently, a leader of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the violence in Delhi was planned and performed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Sanjay Singh – an AAP Rajya Sabha MP – alleged that the February communal riots that claimed 53 lives were “engineered” by the BJP, which had hatched a “deep conspiracy” ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

Last month on August 26, a Delhi court had dismissed a petition filed by Ms Karat seeking a First Information Report (FIR) filed against BJP minister Anurag Thakur and another BJP leader and MP Parvesh Verma. The petition was filed about the BJP leaders’ hate speeches over protests against the CAA in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

In a statement issued on August 27, Ms Karat said: “This is an unfair judicial process which has resulted in excusing those who make hate speeches even where there is prima facie evidence. The ruling is surprising and disappointing.”

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, CPI-ML politburo member Kavita Krishnan, student activist Kawalpreet Kaur, scientist Gauhar Raza, and advocate Prashant Bhushan have also been named in the disclosure statements of accused persons in a recent chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has also named CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, and others in a supplementary chargesheet filed in connection with its probe into the northeast Delhi riots that took place in February.

At least 53 people (mostly Muslims) were murdered and hundreds of others got injured in the violence that took place during the CAA protests in February this year.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday (September 24) sent a student leader and civil rights activist Umar Khalid to judicial custody until October 22. He was arrested under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA charges in a case related to northeast Delhi violence.

Many believe that Khalid – along with other peaceful protesters – has been arrested under fabricated UAPA charges. This is being construed as an attempt by the Delhi Police to implicate him and others in its concocted theory that the riots were the result of a conspiracy hatched by anti-CAA protesters.

According to The Wire news site, more than 200 educationists, filmmakers, and authors, including Cornell West, Noam Chomsky, Amitav Ghosh, Salman Rushdie, and Mira Nair, issued a joint statement on Wednesday (September 23), urging the government to release Khalid and other CAA protesters.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.