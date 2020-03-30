China Faces Second Wave of Coronavirus Infection

After partially vanquishing the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, China – from where the virus spread across the world – is experiencing a second wave of the epidemic.

Quoting an official from the National Health Commission (NHC) of China, the local Global Times newspaper reveals that the country received 693 imported COVID-19 cases from 42 countries as of Saturday (March 28). “This shows there’s still possibility of a second wave of infection in this country,” Global Times said.

Meanwhile, according to NHC, 20 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland had reported no new domestic COVID-19 cases for more than 28 days by the end of Friday.

In addition, six other regions had been clear of the virus for 14 days or more, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the NHC, said at a press conference.

“Localities should fully implement epidemic prevention and control measures and guard against the rise of imported cases and a relapse into a domestic outbreak,” Mi noted.

The Chinese mainland had reported 54 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday (March 27), all of which were imported, the commission said in its daily report Saturday.

According to COVID-19 Tracker, currently (as on March 29) there are 664,873 confirmed cases and more than 30,000 people have died in the world. The maximum number of cases are in the U.S. (124,697) followed by Italy (92,472), and China (81,439).

However, these are not the correct figures because all the infected people are not being tested. The actual number of cases and deaths is significantly higher that what is being reported.