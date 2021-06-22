Communal Kejriwal Promises to Have a Sikh as CM of Punjab

Instead of selecting a competent person to head the government, Kejriwal preferred to handpick a leader based on their religion.

By Rakesh Raman

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal said today that if his party wins the Punjab Assembly election in 2022, he will make a Sikh person the chief minister (CM) of Punjab. Kejriwal was visiting Punjab today (June 21) to campaign for his party in the state.

Instead of selecting a competent person to head the government, Kejriwal preferred to handpick a leader based on their religion. The decision of Kejriwal reflects the national politics of India where the politicians are identified and elected based on their castes, creeds, colors, and religions instead of their competence.

Kejriwal urged people to vote for AAP in the upcoming election because the other traditional parties such as the ruling party Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have failed to transform Punjab.

The AAP leader who is also the CM of Delhi said that the Congress leaders are fighting with each other like “cats and dogs” just to grab political power. He also accused SAD of large-scale corruption and added that the BJP politicians are not even being allowed to enter various areas of Punjab.

News on Punjab Legislative Assembly Election 2022

This article is part of our editorial section on Punjab Legislative Assembly Election 2022. You can click here to visit this section.

Kejriwal also boasted about the development that his government has done in Delhi. But actually Delhi is completely ruined under Kejriwal’s administration. Today, the people of Delhi are almost buried under rampant corruption, lethal pollution, administrative conflicts, and bureaucratic lethargy.

Chief minister Kejriwal and other Delhi MLAs are virtually absconding while all this disaster is taking place in the city-state. A recent “Catch Your MLA” service helps residents file their grievances about the carelessness of the MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly) in Delhi. You can click here to know more about this service and the disaster in Delhi.

The situation in Punjab is equally disastrous. Punjab is facing extreme political turmoil, unemployment, illiteracy, agricultural downturn, bureaucratic and political corruption, drug addiction, mafia culture, youth exodus, religious fundamentalism, and other evils that have made life miserable for the people of the state.

The traditional political parties have completely failed to achieve any development in Punjab which has a population of over 30 million.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.