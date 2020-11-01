Communist Party to Hold Protests Against Contentious Farm Laws

By RMN News Service

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] says that PM Narendra Modi’s government has enacted the new farm Bills in a dubious manner, brazenly curtailing the rights of the Indian parliament.

In its online meeting on October 30 and 31, the Committee has decided to hold independent campaigns and protest actions against the contentious farm laws. In a statement, the CPI(M) said that these new laws hand over Indian agriculture, our produce and our markets to foreign and domestic agribusiness corporations.

The statement adds that these laws will immensely benefit foreign and domestic corporates to reap super-profits, imposing misery both on the farmers and the people, threatening India’s food security.

“The entire package of economic reforms being pursued by PM Modi in the name of self-reliance is tantamount to self-subservience of our economy to private profit,” the CPI(M) said in its statement.

It also said that Modi’s BJP Central government is utilizing the period of Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions to advance the core Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda of converting India into a rabidly intolerant fascistic `Hindutva Rashtra’.

According to the CPI(M) statement, the Modi government’s action is accompanied by increasing assaults on Dalits, women, Muslim minorities, intellectuals, and opposition party leaders.

The communist party observes that the design behind the new land law permitting outsiders to buy land and property is aimed to change the demographic composition of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) state while looting the resources of its people.

The Central Committee decided to carry out a nationwide campaign and extend the party’s complete support to the Kisan (farmers) protest action calls of November 26-27, 2020.

It will set up broad coalitions of secular democratic parties, people’s movements, intellectuals, and other eminent personalities during the two months between November 26 and January 26, 2021 on issues of protection of human rights in India.

The objective is also to demand the release of all political prisoners booked under draconian laws like Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), National Security Act (NSA), sedition, and so on.

The party will also hold protests against the undermining of independent constitutional authorities like parliament, judiciary, election commission, etc. by the Modi government and against BJP’s massive use of money power to negate people’s electoral verdicts.