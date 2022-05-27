Complaint Against Anti-Corruption Authority Lokpal of India Officials

I sent the following complaint to the authorities with the request to remove Lokpal of India officials who are complicit in financial crimes.

To May 18, 2022

Mr. Ram Nath Kovind

President of India

Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi

Justice N. V. Ramana

Chief Justice of India

Supreme Court of India

Tilak Marg, New Delhi 110 001

COMPLAINT: Complaint against Lokpal of India officials for making misleading statements and complicity in corruption crimes to protect the corrupt government functionaries.

Complaint by: Rakesh Raman

Copy for Urgent Action to:

Ms. Ghada Fathi Waly, Executive Director, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to prosecute the Lokpal officials and their accomplices under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), which is the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument.

Mr. Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, to prosecute the Lokpal officials and their accomplices under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act under which the U.S. government imposes sanctions against human rights abusers, kleptocrats, and corrupt actors. Also, prosecute the Lokpal officials and make their public designation under Section 7031(c) of the U.S. Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022. Under this authority, the designated officials of foreign governments involved in significant corruption and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States.

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) / Prime Minister Office (PMO)

Government of India, North Block, New Delhi 110 001

Dr. P. K. Mishra

Principal Secretary to PM

Prime Minister Office (PMO)

Government of India, New Delhi

Dear Anti-corruption Authorities,

I am a national award-winning journalist and anti-corruption activist. I am filing this complaint against the Lokpal of India officials whose names are given below and who are complicit in financial crimes directly or by way of their dereliction of duty.

The names of the accused Lokpal officials are:

Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, Chairperson, Lokpal

Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Judicial Member

Justice Ms. Abhilasha Kumari, Judicial Member

Mr. Dinesh Kumar Jain, Member

Ms. Archana Ramasundaram, Member

Mr. Mahender Singh, Member

Mr. Indrajeet Prasad Gautam, Member

In this regard, please refer to the Lokpal of India letter sent to me [ No: C-12016/959. 1123, 1800 / 2022-Lokpal / 1317 dated 6th May 2022 – reproduced in the attached document as Exhibit 1 ]. This 3-page letter shows that the Lokpal officials have deceptively ignored the actual corruption complaints filed by me and made misleading statements.

As evidence, I am giving in the attached document some of the corruption complaints that I have filed at the Lokpal and the proof of filing them at Lokpal. But the corrupt and complicit Lokpal officials have ignored these complaints and tried to defame me.

You can click here to download and study the 16-page document and take action against the Lokpal officials as described in the document.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email