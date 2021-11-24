Congress Asks Modi Govt to Release Real Covid Death Data and Provide Compensation

Congress has launched an exclusive website to demand Covid compensation from the Modi government.

By Rakesh Raman

As the Indian government headed by prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi has been hiding data related to Covid-19 cases, deaths, and vaccination, the opposition party Congress has asked the Modi government to release the actual number of Covid deaths in the country.

While the official data says that as of November 24 just over 466,000 Indians died of Covid, independent research reveals that the actual number of deaths is much more than the official figures.

According to a BBC report, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused excess deaths in India to cross more than four million (40 lakh). While there are serious doubts about the efficacy of vaccines being used in India, it is believed that many people are still dying in India, but the Modi government is hiding the actual data.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today (November 24) that the Modi government is hiding the Covid death data because it does not want to pay compensation to the families of Covid-19 victims. In a tweeted video, Rahul Gandhi gave the example of Gujarat state – ruled by Modi’s party BJP – where the government has reported only 10,000 deaths. But – according to the Congress leader – the actual number of Covid deaths in Gujarat is 300,000.

Congress has launched a campaign to demand Rs. 4 lakh compensation for every individual and their surviving families who lost their lives due to Covid-19 pandemic. “The Modi government has waived off loans worth lakhs of crores of rupees of corporates and spent Rs. 8,500 crore (approximately US$1 billion) to buy personal aeroplanes for PM Modi, then why can’t it give some compensation money to families of Covid victims?” Rahul Gandhi asked.

Although Modi had created the PM-CARES Fund in 2020 to collect donations to deal with Covid-19 pandemic, the Modi government brazenly refuses to reveal the details of money collected and spent through this account while people are dying. It is reported that there is huge corruption in Modi’s PM-CARES Fund, but the Modi government has completely failed to deal with the Covid calamity.

Meanwhile, Congress has launched an exclusive website to demand Covid compensation from the Modi government.

