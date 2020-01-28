Congress Asks Toothless NHRC to Probe Police Brutality in UP

India’s beleaguered opposition political party Congress – which is facing extinction – has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India to take action against the ongoing police brutality in Indian state Uttar Pradesh (UP).

A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi submitted a 538-page complaint on Monday (January 27) to the NHRC against the UP police’s attacks on innocent people who are protesting peacefully against the Indian government’s discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Although NHRC – which is completely controlled by the government – is a toothless, ineffective outfit, Congress has asked it to probe the cases of police excesses. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the NHRC officials that the police attack on civilians was an attack on the very idea of India.

“A delegation of Congress leaders presented the NHRC with evidence of atrocities against citizens of Uttar Pradesh by the state government, which has gone to war against its own people. The NHRC must act decisively to protect the idea of India and the constitutional rights of our citizens,” Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet.

Congress says it also submitted evidence about police brutality in the form of audio and video clippings on how the victims were shot in the stomach and chest. The party says photographs have also been given to NHRC while 23 people died in police violence at different places in UP, and no FIR (first information report) has been registered against the police.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been protesting in India for the past couple of months against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) announced by PM Narendra Modi and his Home Minister Amit Shah.

As the Modi government is using brute force against the innocent protesters who are raising their voice against the cruel, anti-humanity laws of the government, dozens of people have been killed and hundreds have received serious injuries during the past couple of months, as the protests started in December 2019.