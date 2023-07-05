Congress Blames Delhi Police for Brutality on Women Protesters

By Rakesh Raman

Congress party has alleged that Delhi Police men manhandled its women workers who were protesting in the city against uncontrolled inflation in the regime of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Congress also shared a video of the police brutality on women protesters and tweeted that women were protesting peacefully against the price rise of various commodities and police started beating them.

Police said in its tweet of July 4 that the women were protesting without permission. But this is a repeated excuse to stop all sorts of peaceful protests by citizens who are being persecuted and harassed everyday by the rulers.

A Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted on July 4, “Delhi Police under Home Minister Amit Shah does not miss any opportunity to break rules, conventions and procedures laid out in the Police manual to intimidate and harass protesters raising their voice against the Modi government.”

He added that the entire nation witnessed how they harassed our women champion wrestlers in May. The harassed wrestlers held a peaceful protest in New Delhi for about a month before Delhi Police unleashed its terror on them on May 28 and threw them away from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

“Today they have broken all protocols by sending male officers to manhandle Mahila (women) Congress workers protesting intolerable rise in prices of essential commodities. They were only exercising their democratic right to agitate lawfully,” Ramesh said.

But it is not a one-off incident where Delhi Police has unleashed its cruelty on peaceful protesters. Of late, Congress shared a video on Twitter that showed its Youth Congress leader BV Srinivas being beaten and pulled by his hair mercilessly by Delhi Police. While sharing the video of police brutality on its leader Srinivas, Congress leaders condemned what they called a brutal crackdown on protesters.

Earlier, a fact-finding committee – headed by a former Supreme Court judge Madan B. Lokur – had concluded in its report that Delhi Police colluded with criminal elements to commit a pogrom against Muslims in 2020.

The report, “Uncertain Justice: A Citizens Committee Report on the North East Delhi Violence 2020” released in October 2022 states that Delhi Police was complicit in violence against Muslims and behaved as an active party in the riots.

The report adds that due to lack of professionalism, Delhi Police advanced the political narrative of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of PM Modi to attack anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protesters.

In fact, Delhi Police – which works like a mercenary private militia of the Modi regime – is full of unskilled, untrained, and uncivilized personnel who attack the citizens mercilessly. They are more loyal to the regime than the dogs.

While the role of the police is to follow the law and protect the citizens, Delhi Police men behave like lawless goons under directions from their political masters.

In another case, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) had claimed that the party’s student leaders who were protesting against the government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme were arrested and beaten up by the Delhi Police.

In a tweeted video message in June last year, top CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury condemned Delhi Police brutality against peaceful protests. The complaint of CPI (M) against the Delhi Police atrocities came close on the heels of a similar accusation by the Congress party.

A group of Congress Rajya Sabha MPs (Members of Parliament) complained to the Vice President of India about the brutal and unjustified behaviour of Delhi Police with Congress MPs.

In their letter of June last year, the MPs claimed that Delhi Police personnel forcibly entered the Congress office in Delhi and manhandled the lawmakers and baton charged MPs, journalists, and Congress workers. However, Delhi Police refuted the Congress complaint.

It is being increasingly observed that Delhi Police – which is perhaps the most corrupt and unprofessional police force in the country – is usually complicit in state crimes.

Moreover, Delhi Police is notorious for submitting dubious investigation reports that suit the evil designs of the ruling party BJP. For example, a Delhi court had found that the standard of police investigation into a large number of 2020 northeast Delhi riots cases was “very poor”.

While the corrupt Delhi Police works under secret directions from the home ministry, the court commented that the police did not bother to take the investigation to a logical end after filing half-baked charge sheets.

The court judges who disagree with the investigations of Delhi Police are punished with transfers as it happened in 2021 when a judge who reprimanded the careless Delhi Police officials for conducting a lousy investigation was transferred.

All these cases manifest the fact that people in Delhi are living in a lawless state controlled by the lawless police. Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity. But the police in connivance with the ruling regime have deprived the citizens of their right to protest.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.