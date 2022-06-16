Congress protests against Modi government in Delhi on June 16, 2022. Photo: Congress
Congress Complains Against Brutality of Delhi Police

A group of Congress Rajya Sabha MPs (Members of Parliament) has complained to the Vice President of India about the brutal and unjustified behaviour of Delhi Police with Congress MPs. 

In their letter of today (June 16), the MPs have claimed that Delhi Police personnel forcibly entered the Congress office in Delhi and manhandled the lawmakers and baton charged MPs, journalists, and Congress workers.

Congress party has been protesting in Delhi and many other parts of India over the questioning of top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. 

Rahul Gandhi has appeared in three ED hearings on 13, 14, and 15 June, and he will appear again Friday (June 17) before the ED investigators. Congress believes that the authoritarian government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is implicating Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in a false ED case.

Delhi Police – which is known for its brutality and lawlessness – works like a private gang of goons owned and controlled by the Modi government. Instead of stopping the increasing crimes in the city, the Delhi Police is complicit in most crimes.

The Congress MPs have demanded stern action against Delhi Police personnel who brutally attacked the people’s representatives in Parliament.

But despite the complaint filed by the MPs, Congress alleged today (June 16) that Delhi Police again unleashed terror on its workers in Delhi.

“Delhi police brutally hammered women, when we tried to take out a peaceful march. We were dragged, we were pulled, we were treated like criminals,” a woman Congress leader said in a video released on Twitter.

Congress has also tweeted a photograph where policemen are embracing Congress women who were protesting on the roads.

