Congress Complains Against Brutality of Delhi Police

A group of Congress Rajya Sabha MPs (Members of Parliament) has complained to the Vice President of India about the brutal and unjustified behaviour of Delhi Police with Congress MPs.

In their letter of today (June 16), the MPs have claimed that Delhi Police personnel forcibly entered the Congress office in Delhi and manhandled the lawmakers and baton charged MPs, journalists, and Congress workers.

Congress party has been protesting in Delhi and many other parts of India over the questioning of top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Brutally attacked, clothes torn, carried like a criminal. This is how Delhi police treated a peoples representative, a member of parliament. Is this how the police should behave? Is this how a woman, a member of parliament should be treated? pic.twitter.com/hvg5IRfclX — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 15, 2022

Rahul Gandhi has appeared in three ED hearings on 13, 14, and 15 June, and he will appear again Friday (June 17) before the ED investigators. Congress believes that the authoritarian government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is implicating Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in a false ED case.

कांग्रेस मुख्यालय पर कल हुए दिल्ली पुलिस के बर्बरता के विरुद्ध आज दिल्ली राजभवन पर प्रदर्शन की अगुवाई कर रहे दिल्ली कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष @Ch_AnilKumarINC पर दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा पानी की तेज बौछार की गई जिससे उनके सर में चोट आई और थोड़ी देर के लिए मूर्छित हो गए थे। pic.twitter.com/BY0XaweG5e — INC TV (@INC_Television) June 16, 2022

Delhi Police – which is known for its brutality and lawlessness – works like a private gang of goons owned and controlled by the Modi government. Instead of stopping the increasing crimes in the city, the Delhi Police is complicit in most crimes.

Delhi police brutally hammered women, when we tried to take out a peaceful march, we were dragged, we were pulled, we were treated like criminals. : Ms. @dnetta pic.twitter.com/EOk1rYY124 — Congress (@INCIndia) June 16, 2022

The Congress MPs have demanded stern action against Delhi Police personnel who brutally attacked the people’s representatives in Parliament.

.@INCIndia Rajya Sabha MPs wrote to the Vice President of India @MVenkaiahNaidu regarding the brutal and unjustified behavior of Delhi Police with Congress MP’s. We request serious action against those who attacked the people’s representatives in Parliament so viscously. pic.twitter.com/VFwX3k6lGK — Congress (@INCIndia) June 16, 2022

But despite the complaint filed by the MPs, Congress alleged today (June 16) that Delhi Police again unleashed terror on its workers in Delhi.

“Delhi police brutally hammered women, when we tried to take out a peaceful march. We were dragged, we were pulled, we were treated like criminals,” a woman Congress leader said in a video released on Twitter.

Congress has also tweeted a photograph where policemen are embracing Congress women who were protesting on the roads.