Congress Explains How Modi Failed as Prime Minister of India

Modi has been hoodwinking the voters – most of whom are illiterate like him – with false slogans and vulgar rhetoric delivered through his monologues.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress, which is trying to reestablish its existence in the Indian political sphere, released a digital document on May 26 to explain the Modi regime’s failure in different areas of governance.

Congress says that in the past nine years of his rule in India, prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi has failed on all socio-economic fronts and now there is a complete chaos in the country.

Among its allegations, Congress claims that corruption has increased manifold as Modi himself is also involved in huge corruption cases. Congress cites Modi’s alleged collusion with oligarch Gautam Adani, who is facing a number of financial fraud allegations.

After a brief noise about Modi-Adani collusion by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress has reduced its opposition on the issue to some random tweets, as Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from parliament.

[ Who Should be the Prime Minister of India After the 2024 Lok Sabha Election? ]

ILLITERACY OF MODI

Since Modi is an uncivilized and illiterate politician, 1.4 billion Indians are suffering in his regime under unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, and religious animosity.

He has been hoodwinking the voters – most of whom are illiterate like him – with false slogans and vulgar rhetoric delivered through his monologues.

It is also believed that Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win most elections by selectively manipulating electronic voting machines (EVMs) in collusion with the election authorities.

There is a huge controversy in India about the educational qualifications of Modi and almost all people in India and abroad know that Modi is not an educated man and cannot talk on any intellectual subject.

Picture this: Even when Modi reads the speeches written for him by others, it is difficult to make heads or tails of his meaningless utterances as he is uneducated and speaks in broken English.

In fact, Modi cannot speak even a single sentence in any language properly and needs constant help from a teleprompter. [ You can click here to watch a related video in which Modi fumbles. ]

[ भाइयो और बहनो क्या सुनेगे आप मेरे भी मन की बात? ]

The patriotic Indians – excluding a handful of Modi’s deaf and blind followers – feel ashamed of having an uneducated prime minister. In order to hide his illiteracy, Modi often appears in colorful costumes at some inauguration events or irrelevant office meetings which even a donkey or a monkey can also handle.

While Modi cannot handle any official work, he squanders huge public money on his useless visits abroad and on his election campaigns in different states of India to promote himself. He keeps roaming aimlessly.

Since Modi is illiterate, he has not held even a single press conference in India during the nine years of his rule in the country and refuses to talk to journalists when he goes abroad.

Thus, he has tarnished India’s image in all parts of the world. However, no opposition party has the courage and capacity to defeat Modi and his BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Now, in order to progress in the knowledge-driven world, India needs a properly educated prime minister who could speak fluently on different topics of intellectual relevance.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.