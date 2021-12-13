Congress Holds Mega Rally to Highlight Failures of Modi Government

The Jaipur rally was the first major field event of Congress during the past couple of years while it mostly shows its opposition only through Twitter.

By Rakesh Raman

Hundreds of thousands of people participated today (December 12) in a huge demonstration organized by the Congress party to highlight the failures of the government headed by prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Held under the banner Mehangai Hatao Maha Rally (or mega rally to remove inflation), the event focused on unprecedented inflation and joblessness in India. Congress leaders also spoke about Modi’s divisive tactics that tend to divide people on religious lines to gain political advantage in elections.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi attended the event held at Jaipur in the Rajasthan state. Rahul Gandhi said that Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are spreading hatred in India under the Hindutva ideology introduced by their parent organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He added that farmers are the backbone of the Indian economy but Modi has backstabbed farmers by imposing his despotic policies on them. “Modi has destroyed the country during 8 years of his rule,” Rahul Gandhi asserted in his speech at the Jaipur rally.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi said that Modi and his colleagues in the government are spending huge public money on advertisements to make false claims about development while there is no development in the country. A slew of other Congress leaders also condemned the anti-people actions of the Modi government.

[ Also Read: Letter to Sonia Gandhi on Strategy for the Survival and Revival of Congress Party ]

Rahul Gandhi said that Modi is working only for a handful of his capitalist masters who control the entire wealth of the country. But, he added, Modi is demolishing the small and medium sized businesses who are facing severe economic hardships particularly after the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

“Modi kept saying Tali Bajao, Thali Bajao, mobile phone ki batti jalao … and mar jao during the coronavirus, but he did not give money to the suffering families,” Rahul Gandhi said. He was referring to Modi’s crude appeal to the people to bang their kitchen utensils and clap during the coronavirus.

He also added that because of Modi’s carelessness hundreds of migrant workers died on the roads during coronavirus because the Modi government did not provide them with the transport to reach their native places.

The Jaipur rally was the first major field event of Congress during the past couple of years while it mostly shows its opposition only through Twitter. Since the traditional political outfit still does not have any strategy to win elections, it will have to remove the dead wood from the party and restructure the organization in order to regain its relevance in Indian politics.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.