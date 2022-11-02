Congress Led by Rahul Gandhi Will Form Non-BJP Govt: Mallikarjun Kharge

While Modi will win again and become PM of India, Rahul Gandhi will start another Yatra (or March) after 2024 with the hope that Congress will defeat Modi and BJP in 2029.

By Rakesh Raman

The newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that Congress will defeat prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha election of 2024 to form the government.

Kharge also said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead the party to defeat BJP. He was speaking at a public rally on November 1 during the all-India Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) that Rahul Gandhi is leading.

With this statement, Kharge has virtually declared that Rahul Gandhi will be the prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 election, although the latter lacks confidence to pit himself against Modi.

In his daydreams, the Congress president has forgotten that it is almost impossible to defeat Modi and BJP in any election because elections in India are not held honestly. And even if BJP loses an election, it knows how to form the government with the power of money.

While the voters have hardly any role in electing a candidate or a political party, a number of extraneous factors affect the election results to help BJP win.

The main factors that will influence the 2024 Lok Sabha election results are selective manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), managed violence such as Pulwama terror attack, anti-Pakistan rhetoric, false pre-poll promises, bribes to voters, expensive advertisements to deceive the voters, corrupt media manipulation, and communal hate campaigns.

Today, under Modi’s misgovernance, the people of India are suffering with unprecedented inflation, corruption, unemployment, pollution, hunger, religious animosity, and civil unrest. But it is not possible to defeat Modi or his party particularly in the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi – who is a very cunning and uncivilized politician – is fully trained to win elections or form governments by hook or by crook. Therefore, Congress has no chance of victory in the 2024 election.

While Modi will win again and become PM of India, Rahul Gandhi will start another Yatra (or March) after 2024 with the hope that Congress will defeat Modi and BJP in 2029.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.