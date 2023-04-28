Congress Misleads People About Police FIR on Amit Shah

As a complainant Congress can only submit a complaint to the police which can decide whether or not an FIR is to be registered on the submitted complaint.

By Rakesh Raman

The Congress party claimed today (April 27) that it has given a first information report (FIR) against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his obnoxious statements against Congress in Karnataka where state election will take place next month.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said publicly that Amit Shah is spreading religious hatred and making false statements during his Karnataka election campaign.

“We have given an FIR against Union HM Shri Amit Shah to be lodged and action to be taken against him for spreading hatred among classes and religions, disrupting the harmony of the peaceful state of Karnataka, committing corrupt practices, knowingly making false statements and attempting to malign the INC (Congress),” Surjewala tweeted.

We have given an FIR against Union HM Shri Amit Shah to be lodged and action to be taken against him for spreading hatred among classes and religions, disrupting the harmony of the peaceful state of Karnataka, committing corrupt practices, knowingly making false statements and… pic.twitter.com/qeawwjlT7n — Congress (@INCIndia) April 27, 2023

In his confusing statement, Surjewala said that Congress has given the FIR. However, the FIR can only be registered by police. As a complainant Congress can only submit a complaint to the police which can decide whether or not an FIR is to be registered on the submitted complaint.

[ VIDEO: अमित शाह पर पुलिस की एफआईआर को लेकर कांग्रेस ने लोगों को गुमराह किया ]

Congress fails to understand that Amit Shah is the Home Minister who controls police and other law-enforcement agencies of the country. No police officer can dare to register an FIR against Amit Shah.

Congress – which is a defunct outfit – alleges in its complaint given in Bengaluru’s High Grounds Police Station that Amit Shah said there will be communal riots in Karnataka if Congress wins the election.

The traditional party claims that it has also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against Amit Shah who has tried to influence the Karnataka voters with his provocative statements. But ECI again is a toothless outfit which does not have courage to act against the ruler Amit Shah.

Congress filed its complaint against Amit Shah under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Representation of People Act. But no action against the Home Minister is expected.

In contrast, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made an innocuous statement in his 2019 election speech in Karnataka about the “Modi” surname of prime minister Narendra Modi, the law-enforcement agencies and courts moved swiftly to punish the Congress leader.

Now, as a result of the court decision against Rahul Gandhi in the “Modi” defamation case, he has been disqualified from parliament and it is possible that he might be jailed for two years.

So, George Orwell rightly said in ‘Animal Farm’: All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.