Congress Plans Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan After Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress could never create and communicate its plans to provide relief to the poor, the unemployed, or other Indians who are victims of the misrule in the Modi empire.

By Rakesh Raman

The old and obsolete Congress party has decided to embark on another weird campaign after the lackluster outcome of its ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra or Unite India March.

The new campaign of Congress – which is desperately trying to find its feet in the Indian political arena – is titled Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan or Join Hands Campaign which will begin when Bharat Jodo Yatra ends in January 2023.

A Congress tweet of December 27, 2022 announced that Congress president has appointed a few observers for the planning and implementation of the “Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan,” which is a follow-up activity of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra since September 7, 2022 from Kanyakumari. The Yatra – which is criss-crossing different cities and towns of India aimlessly – is supposed to cover over 3,500 kilometers to reach Kashmir in January 2023.

Since Congress is a group of naive politicians, it lacks skills to survive and thrive in the evolving political landscape dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP of prime minister Narendra Modi.

While 1.4 billion people of India are suffering because of extreme inflation, unemployment, corruption, lawlessness, and hunger in the Modi regime, Congress has no game plan to defeat Modi’s BJP.

Rahul Gandhi – along with a handful of his supporters – is running purposelessly on roads in Bharat Jodo Yatra to gain fake publicity for himself, but he could never chalk out a strategy to compete with BJP.

It is largely believed that Modi’s BJP selectively manipulates electronic voting machines or EVMs to win crucial state elections and Lok Sabha elections, but no Congress leader could effectively challenge the use of EVMs in Indian elections.

When Congress was defeated by the BJP in the Gujarat election in December 2022, a Congress leader Digvijay Singh blamed the fraudulent use of EVMs. But he did not reveal any plan to stop the EVM manipulation.

Simultaneously, a Congress spokesman Pawan Khera held a comprehensive briefing to explain how EVMs were manipulated by the BJP of PM Modi to win the Gujarat election. But he too did not discuss any specific strategy to combat the alleged EVM fraud by BJP in elections.

Obviously, if the use of EVMs is not stopped, BJP will easily win the 2024 Lok Sabha election and Congress will keep running in the streets with its useless campaigns such as Haath Se Haath Jodo and Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Moreover, today there is not even a single domain expert in Congress who can lead its content and communications activities. The party is largely dependent on Twitter to communicate with a few Twitter users most of whom may not be actual voters in elections.

In fact, Congress could never create and communicate its plans to provide relief to the poor, the unemployed, or other Indians who are victims of the misrule in the Modi empire. Its entire strategy is based on random tweets that Congress leaders post to curse Modi everyday.

Similarly, the unruly Congress spokespersons who appear in TV shows spew venom against Modi and BJP without revealing the Congress roadmap to save Indians from the misery that they are facing.

With this kind of run-of-the-mill performance, Congress cannot – and should not – win any election. It can only hold Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan and Bharat Jodo Yatra which have no meaning in Indian politics, but these Yatras can transform Congress into a travel management group.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.