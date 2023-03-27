Congress Posts Video of Rahul Gandhi Exposing a Group of Thieves

Congress does not understand that the philosophy of passive resistance or shallow rhetoric does not work in today’s autocratic atmosphere.

By RMN News Service

The official multimedia platform of Congress INC TV posted a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 26 in which he exposes a group of thieves.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi compares PM Narendra Modi with fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, saying “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?”

He names a few more businessmen close to Modi to say that this is a group of thieves who are stealing public money and running away from the country.

Rahul Gandhi’s speech made in 2019 in Karnataka led to his disqualification from parliament. A court in Gujarat has found Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty in a defamation case over his remarks about the “Modi” surname of PM Modi.

[ VIDEO: मोदी अदानी भाई भाई, देश बेच के खाई मलाई। ]

The Modi government used the controversial court judgment to expel Rahul Gandhi from parliament on March 24. Congress said it is an attempt by the Modi regime to terrorize Rahul Gandhi who is questioning Modi on various issues.

Editorial Note: In all autocratic regimes that work under the garb of democratic systems, the rulers silently use complicit courts to impose their own decisions on citizens and opponents to suppress all kinds of dissent.

For the past couple of months, Rahul Gandhi has been accusing Modi of his criminal collusion with Indian oligarch Gautam Adani who is facing a series of corporate fraud allegations.

After Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from parliament, Congress leaders and workers are holding passive protests against the Modi government. But Congress does not understand that the philosophy of passive resistance or shallow rhetoric does not work in today’s autocratic atmosphere.

If Congress really wants to raise its voice effectively, it will have to hold continuous street protests and occupy the streets permanently because dictators fear only chaotic streets.