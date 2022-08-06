Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leading a protest against Modi regime in New Delhi on August 5, 2022. Photo: Congress
Congress Protesters Fail to Gherao House of Führer Modi in Delhi

By RMN News Service

Thousands of Congress workers and lawmakers took to streets in different parts of India today (August 5) to protest against the anti-people actions of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi who acts as a one-man government. 

However, the Delhi Police – which works as a private militia of führer Modi – did not allow the protesters to gherao Modi’s house, as they had planned. The regime-backed police force unleashed terror on peaceful protesters and manhandled many of the protesters (men and women) who were demonstrating on Delhi roads.

Top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi – who were leading the protests against the rising prices, unemployment, and overall unrest in the country under the Mod regime – were forcibly taken by the police to detention centres.

Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference earlier in the morning that Modi has destroyed democracy in the country and today’s protest is the beginning of a long agitation to get the democracy restored.

Today, 1.4 billion Indians are almost dying under unprecedented inflation, unemployment, human rights abuses, and extreme misery inflicted on them by the Modi empire.

Congress accuses Modi of colluding with a couple of his affluent cronies to plunder the country’s wealth and depriving people of their fundamental rights to even protest against Modi’s excesses.

With the aim to stop protesters from demonstrating in front of Modi’s house, Delhi Police, under orders from the Modi regime, had imposed restrictions on protests.

Although there are a number of opposition political parties which are facing atrocities of Modi, only Congress is holding protests on the streets. Surprisingly, Congress has not demanded Modi’s resignation.

