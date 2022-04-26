Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing people at the Bharat Bachao Rally or “Save India Rally” in India’s capital New Delhi on December 14, 2019. Photo: Congress (file photo)
Congress to Form Action Group for 2024 Lok Sabha Election

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Congress could win only 52 seats in the 543-member lower house of India’s bicameral Parliament.

The opposition party Congress in India has decided to form an 8-member team to be called “Empowered Action Group 2024” to make plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. 

A Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said today (April 25) that the party president Sonia Gandhi has decided to constitute the planning group on the basis of an advisory report submitted to her on April 21.

Congress has also decided to hold a 3-day Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir (political conference) beginning May 13 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Over 400 top Congress leaders are expected to participate in this event. They will discuss the current as well as future socio-economic challenges before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Surjewala evaded media questions about the induction of Prashant Kishor in the Congress party. Prashant Kishor – who claims to be an election strategist – has been trying fervently to join Congress. However, after multiple meetings with him, the Congress top brass has not taken any decision about him.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Congress could win only 52 seats in the 543-member lower house of India’s bicameral Parliament. With 353 seats (Members of Parliament or MPs), the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) group led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formed the Union Government, with Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister (PM) of India.

