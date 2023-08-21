Congress Uses Sholay Film Style to Expose Misdeeds of PM Modi

By RMN News Service

Congress party has released an animation video to reveal the ongoing wrongdoings of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Released today (August 21), the short video emulates a scene from popular Bollywood movie Sholay to indicate that Modi implicated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to disqualify him from parliament.

The video also features home minister Amit Shah along with Rajnath Singh and Jagat Prakash Nadda, who are Modi’s colleagues in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Modi portrays the role of Gabbar Singh who was the main villain in the Sholay film. The Modi character claims that his regime is founded on hatred between different communities of India.

He also admits that he did not resolve the Manipur crisis and always spreads lies to stay in power. At the end of the video, the Modi character laughs hysterically and inquires about the next election.

Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity.

But there is no real leader who is capable enough to defeat Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, in all probability, Modi will become the PM again after winning the Lok Sabha election in 2024.