Consultative Paper to Get Draconian Copyright Laws Changed or Repealed

By Rakesh Raman. June 2023

Appeal: This paper is addressed to the concerned local and international authorities with the appeal to review and repeal the draconian copyright laws in the contemporary world driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and freely shareable social media content.

Author: Rakesh Raman [ a journalist and social activist ]

INTRODUCTION

The archaic copyright laws that were written in the pre-tech era should not be applicable in today’s modern world where there is an information explosion and most people share content innocuously on social media or millions of blogs without any evil intent.

These days, a multitude of firms or individuals are running extortion rackets behind the opaque veils of copyrights to terrorize innocent technology users and extort money from them with the unfounded allegations of copyright violations. I am also a victim of one such fraud as a company tried to extort money from me with criminal intimidation.

Now, almost all the copyright cases filed in courts or other administrative or judicial forums should be dismissed under the “FAIR USE” statute that is supposed to promote freedom of expression and / or editorial freedom. While most countries have signed the Berne Convention (adopted in 1886) which allows content reuse for quotations and news reporting, there is a need to further strengthen the content reuse framework.

The revamped content reuse guidelines should enable free flow of information as information consumption and dissemination is a fundamental right of all stakeholders, and which should take precedence over the straitjacketed copyright laws.

[ You can click here to read the full paper on copyright laws in the e-book format and it is also given below. ]

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email