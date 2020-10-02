Coronavirus Finally Hits Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Trump and his wife are expected to recover, because coronavirus is mostly killing only ordinary citizens in different countries.

By Rakesh Raman

The U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) infection on Friday (October 2).

Trump declared through a tweet that the first lady and he have tested positive for Covid-19. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together!” Trump said.

It was largely expected that Trump will get infected because he has been carelessly holding crowded election rallies where his blind supporters defied safe-distancing guidelines and participated without face masks.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump himself has also been refusing to use the mask and mocked those who covered their faces to avoid the infection. Although more than 200,000 Americans have died with coronavirus because of Trump’s negligence, he has still been downplaying the virus and arbitrarily blaming China for spreading it.

In order to hoodwink the people, Trump always said that the virus will disappear miraculously without any medical intervention and even asked others to consume disinfectants to kill the virus in their bodies.

Trump and his wife are expected to recover, because coronavirus is mostly killing only ordinary citizens in different countries while all the rich and influential people who were infected have been saved. They include UK PM Boris Johnson, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and a host of other politicians and celebrities.

This fact proves that people can be saved if they are infected. But there is hardly any attempt to save the commoners who are being allowed to die by the rulers. Thus, it is a kind of deliberate genocide by the fascist regimes.

Currently, coronavirus is causing apocalyptic damage in the dictatorship states such as the U.S., India, Brazil, and Russia. More than 50% of the reported 35 million Covid cases of the world are in these four countries.

These nations ruled by the autocratic rulers – Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, Jair Bolsonaro, and Vladimir Putin – operate under the garb of democratic systems. All of these autocrats ignored the scientific advice to deal with the virus and mercilessly allowed the poor populations in their countries to die with the infection.

