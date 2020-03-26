Coronavirus: Stay at Home and Read Books
In the wake of preventive measures of the Government of India to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and to encourage people to stay at home, the National Book Trust (NBT) of HRD Ministry, in its efforts to encourage people to read books while at home, is providing its titles for free download.
Available in different languages, the books cover all genres of fiction, biography, popular science, teacher’s handbook, and other books mainly for children and young adults.
In addition, there are books by Tagore, by Premchand, and books on Mahatma Gandhi — all in all there are books for everyone in the family to read and enjoy. More titles will be added to the list.
Some select titles include, Holidays Have Come, Animals You Can’t Forget, Nine Little Birds, The Puzzle, Gandhi Tatva Satkam, Women Scientists in India, Activity-Based Learning Science, A Touch of Glass, Gandhi: Warrior of Non-Violence, and more.
The 100+ books, in PDF format, can be downloaded from the NBT’s website. According to NBT, the PDFs are for reading only, and any unauthorized or commercial use is not allowed.
